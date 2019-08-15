Tanner Tolbert Vs. Demi Burnett: Bachelor Nation Takes Sides

The debate continues. Hannah Brown, Colton Underwood and more Bachelor Nation stars weighed in as Tanner Tolbert and Demi Burnett’s unexpected feud played out on social media.

The drama began when Tanner, 32, compared Demi, 24, to Jed Wyatt in a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday, August 13, after she revealed she was spending time with a woman before she joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

Tanner pointed out that Jed, 25, came under fire after his ex Haley Stevens revealed they were dating before he pursued a relationship with Hannah on season 15 of The Bachelorette. While Jed downplayed his relationship with Haley, telling Hannah during the live reunion special that he ended things in his “heart” but “not verbally,” Hannah broke off their relationship.

Demi, who told love interest Derek Peth about her dating situation on Tuesday’s episode of BiP, fired back at Tanner with a NSFW diss on Wednesday, August 14: “Oh f–k off, not the same at all. Maybe I can teach you a thing or two about going down on your wife @ttolbert05.”

After joking that he’s “always looking for ways to improve” his sex life with wife Jade Roper, Tanner called out reports that Demi pre-planned to reunite with her girlfriend onscreen after pursuing a relationship with Derek on the show.

“There was NO PLAN,” Demi quipped back. “You are speaking on something you HEARD about as if it is a fact. I was 100% honest and upfront the entire time. You are a grown ass man tweeting about rumors.”

“If a rumor becomes true… doesn’t it then become a fact?” Tanner replied. “Listen… I love watching you on TV and wish you nothing but happiness. But don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.”

The Bachelor in Paradise season 2 contestant also clarified his point in the comments section of Us Weekly’s Instagram on Wednesday.

“Before filming even began I heard that Demi planned to leave the show engaged to this girl… I support Demi fully, but she could have proposed off the show,” he wrote. “I am tired of everyone talking beforehand and pre planning these relationships…Whether it’s Demi, Blake, anyone…”

Scroll through to see how Bachelor Nation feels about the drama: