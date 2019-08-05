



Almost paradise, drama’s knocking on heaven’s door! Bachelor in Paradise never fails to document the juiciest hookups, breakups and love triangles. Us Weekly takes a look back.

Chad Gets Kicked Out by Chris Harrison

Chad Johnson only lasted one episode during season 3 of BiP, but he made his mark. After drunkenly insulting costar Sarah Herron, the villain from JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette got the boot — and took his anger out on host Chris Harrison.

“You don’t even watch this. You went to sleep last night with a mimosa and a robe on. F—-k you, dude,” Chad yelled. “Go drink your mimosas. You think this is all fun and games? This is my life. You’re going to sit here and try and make me look like a bitch? F—-k you, Chris Harrison. Come at me.”

Clare Talks to a Raccoon

Clare Crawley joined the cast of BiP season 1 to find love, but ended up crying to the small animal on the beach.

Kamil Breaks Up With Annaliese at Live Reunion

After getting together at the end of season 5, Kamil Nicalek dumped Annaliese Puccini at the live reunion taping.

“I lost that spark we had in Paradise after leaving,” he said on the finale before he was booed off the stage. “You’re great, Annaliese. You’re an amazing woman, and I don’t want to just string you along and pretend that we have something special still. It’s just not working out for me, and I think it would be best for us to slowly part ways.”

Dean Plays Kristina and D.Lo

Dean Unglert came under fire during season 4 after he started seeing Danielle Lombard after seemingly committing to Kristina Schulman.

“I do feel horrible about, you know, watching it back and seeing the way that they were both treated,” Dean told Us Weekly about the love triangle after the drama played out in September 2017. “But I feel really, really bad about how Danielle has been treated and how she’s receiving so much negativity on her social media outlets. It’s so unfair to her. So for, like, those reasons, the reasons of other people receiving negativity because of me, I regret that.”

The Shutdown

An investigation into the popular series caused a production shutdown in the summer of 2017 after a producer filed a complaint about an alleged incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson in a hot tub. After halting production for 10 days, Warner Bros. addressed the controversy, revealing that the investigation found no evidence of sexual misconduct.

For more messy moments from the ABC spinoff, watch the video above!

