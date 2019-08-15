



Bachelor in Paradise star Hannah Godwin has become known for her sweet personality, cool-girl style and epic Instagram photos, but the 24-year-old model isn’t immune to feeling moments of insecurity like the rest of Us.

Instead of letting these feelings get her down, Godwin is encouraging others to combat these negative thoughts and has teamed up with the fashion brand Kensie for their fall/holiday campaign, “Make Pretty Powerful,” which is all about overcoming adversity and being self-assured.

“I feel like in the world that I’m in, it’s sometimes difficult to stay confident,” the Bachelor alum told Stylish. “There are always people putting you down or you hold yourself to different standards that aren’t always possible to reach but to be able to get over that, you just have to be yourself,” she admitted.

To keep herself in check, Godwin focuses on ignoring outside voices and focusing on the positive. “You have to put things in perspective and know that life is short and live in the moment and just don’t care what people think. … Simply don’t care and that’s the way that you have to approach it,” she said.

“I think there are haters with everybody. If you get a certain platform, there are going to be haters around regardless. I think there are always trolls that like to attack anything and everything,” Godwin continued.

Other than paying no mind to negative comments, the reality star uses fashion as a way of self-expression and to feel her best. “I’ve shopped with Kensie for a while, so when they asked me about the opportunity, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what a dream.’ I feel like it embodies who I am and just being that Kensie girl and channeling that powerful, strong, stylish girl,” she explained.

As for her favorite piece from the collection, Godwin has her eye set on the animal-print jacket. “I’m living for that right now. Animal print anything I’m super into. It kind of channels that Kate Moss vibe and is definitely a good statement piece.”

