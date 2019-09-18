



Wedding bells are ringing post-Paradise! Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are happier than ever after getting engaged during the season 6 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on Tuesday, September 17.

“We love talking about it,” Hannah, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively at the reunion taping. “We love planning without a date. But we know that we definitely want to enjoy this moment right now of being engaged and I don’t think we’ll have any true discussions about it until we can live together. I think that’s the way we definitely want to do it or at least spend more time …”

“Discussing, like, the logistics of it all,” Dylan, also 24, interjected.

While the tech entrepreneur currently resides in San Diego, Hannah hails from Birmingham, Alabama.

“We definitely want to move in together. … I think the best thing that we’re going to do right now for the next few months at least, is I’m going to be in L.A. for work and he’s gonna be in San Diego, which is a lot better than Birmingham, Alabama, and San Diego,” the model told Us. “And he has family in L.A. too. We’ll be definitely seeing each other a ton. Yeah. So, yeah, I’m really excited.”

First up on the newly engaged duo’s agenda after wrapping up the ABC dating spinoff? Brunch!

“I want to go hang out with him, with my friends. Our biggest thing that we want to do, we have two things on our itinerary that we want to do. We want to go get bottomless mimosas somewhere together for brunch with our friends,” she explained to Us. “And then we want to walk and grab coffee and our sweats and PJs. … We just want to do simple stuff.”

Dylan added that the twosome are ready for the world to know they are together.

“We’re going abroad after this all done. I’m gonna make half of Europe know that Hannah’s engaged,” he gushed.

“I’m so excited to tell everybody,” Hannah agreed. “I want to tell every single person.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

