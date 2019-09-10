Almost Paradise, but not quite! Before the beach closes in Mexico, it’s time to revisit the pairings that almost became couples during Bachelor in Paradise season 6.

Hannah Godwin, for her part, nearly dated both Wills Reid and Blake Horstmann before she coupled up with Dylan Barbour.

During the second episode of the season, Hannah and Wills surprised fans — and Dylan — when they shared a kiss.

“First kiss. I thought she was gonna hold back a little bit but she didn’t hold back,” Wills said during his confessional at the time. “I think she’s an amazing girl. I like her, I’m into her, and I’m super hyped and open and a little bit excited.”

While Dylan made it clear to Hannah that he was only there for her, she wasn’t quite ready to make the commitment.

“It’s definitely hard to imagine the chemistry that we have being replicated with another person here,” Dylan confessed during the August 6 episode. “I am happy she said something, but then it’s like OK — then why are you making out with other dudes?”

Wills wasn’t the only one who Dylan was competing with. Blake also pursued the model during the first two weeks. The twosome later admitted that they spent time together in Alabama before the season started.

After another makeout — or two — with Blake, however, Hannah found her way back to Dylan. Fans will have to watch the Tuesday, September 17, reunion of the ABC dating series to see if they take the next step.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to revisit the almost-couples from Bachelor in Paradise season 6: