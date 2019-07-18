Calling all Bachelor fans! Hannah Godwin has big news and no, it doesn’t have to do with a new beau (just yet). The style guru just dropped a vacation-ready fashion collab with JustFab called the Getaway Collection.

Godwin was known for her feminine style on The Bachelor. Think: florals, ruffles and oh-so-many polka dots. Since her reality TV debut, she’s amassed a following of a casual one million fans supporting her cool-girl vibe on the ‘gram.

“I’ve always used fashion to express myself so it’s an actual [dream] for me to finally announce my clothing collection Getaway x Hannah G,” writes the influencer in her Instagram caption announcing the collab.

So it makes sense that the collection is basically Godwin’s Instagram account brought to life. It’s comprised of over 50 different pieces ranging from cute bathing suits and trendy bottoms to pretty blouses and dainty dresses. There’s also jewelry, bags and shoes to help you cross off everything from that pre-vacation to-do list.

She writes in her caption, “This collection embodies some of my favorite staples! The easy, transitional pieces (with a bit of edge) can take you from work to din, to running errands, and even a possible last minute getaway effortlessly! I can’t wait to watch you guys style your pieces.”

Below, check out seven pieces from the Getaway Collection that we’re loving right now: