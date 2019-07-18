The only man in Hannah Brown’s life at the moment is Mickey Mouse — and she seems perfectly OK with that.

The Bachelorette star was spotted enjoying a day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Wednesday, July 17. Brown, 24, appeared to be in good spirits as she rode several rides at the theme park with friends.

The reality TV personality’s outing came days after the fantasy suites episode of the dating series aired on Monday, July 15. During the overnight dates, Brown made headlines for admitting that she had sex with contestant Peter Weber in a windmill.

While controversial season 15 contestant Luke Parker slut-shamed Brown for her actions (and was subsequently sent home), she defended her decision while speaking to Us Weekly at the Men Tell All taping earlier this month.

“I think there is a double standard for men and women. I definitely think there’s a different standard for men and women in general about how we should view our sexuality and intimacy and what is considered ladylike or not,” she told Us. “We’ve really got to start the conversation and it’s really important to not make people feel ashamed. We have to talk about what’s right for your body and what you believe and what you want to do but to call people out and make people feel unworthy and dirty, that’s really when there becomes issues and people feel insecure and start having poor images [of themselves] and it becomes this big epidemic. I think it’s really got to change.”

Brown’s final three also includes Jed Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. Wyatt, for his part, has come under fire for allegedly having a girlfriend named Haley Stevens before he joined the series. Host Chris Harrison weighed in on the controversy during an exclusive chat with Us, pointing out that both Wyatt and Stevens could have an agenda.

“I’m going to give Jed his say and give him his time, and then let’s judge,” he told Us at the Men Tell All taping. “Let’s just take it easy for a second, and take a step back. Give him time and then let’s see where it all falls. … [Haley] seems like a wonderful woman. She seems like she also has her own career in mind too. I know she also wants to be a singer-songwriter.”

Fans will have to wait until the Monday, July 29, finale to find out who wins Brown ’s heart. For now, scroll through to see the adorable photos of her at Disneyland: