The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown’s argument with controversial contestant Luke Parker carried over to social media after the explosive fantasy suites episode aired on Monday, July 15.

Hannah and Luke, both 24, went at it during a one-on-one date after he told her that, due to his religious beliefs, he expects her to wait until marriage to have sex. The former Miss Alabama USA reminded the import/export manager that she is a “grown woman” who can make her own decisions before telling him that she already slept with suitor Peter Weber twice in a windmill. She proceeded to send Luke home.

The Gainesville, Georgia, native took to Instagram after the episode in an attempt to clarify his stance. “It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her,” he wrote.

“In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex,” he continued. “For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday.”

Luke acknowledged that he “made mistakes” during his time competing on the ABC reality dating series and that he “didn’t totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to.”

“This journey has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it’s ways,” he concluded. “My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous.”

Luke then moved over to Twitter, where he picked a fight with Hannah. “@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us,” he wrote.

@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us. — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

The Bachelor alum fired back, “Time and time again jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked ‘saints’ that judged. where do you fall Luke?”

@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. where do you fall Luke? #TheBachelorette https://t.co/FlhZ5JbOCA — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

“There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin,” Luke replied. “Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter.”

@AlabamaHannah There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter. https://t.co/cU1YlEgeFB — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

In response, Hannah tweeted, “I have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap,” referencing Luke’s previous fight with former contestant Garrett Powell.

i have never said that i find my sin funny. i’m not going to lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guys lap. https://t.co/hc8lsPUUA8 — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

“The devil wants to shame sin,” she added. “God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so i will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me.”

@luke_parker777 the devil wants to shame sin. God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so i will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me. — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 16, 2019

Luke made sure to get in the final word, tweeting that if Hannah wants to further discuss their drama, she knows “how to get ahold” of him.

Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me. https://t.co/BQpIn0TqEh — Luke Parker (@luke_parker777) July 16, 2019

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

