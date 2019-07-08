Speaking out. The Bachelorette’s Jed Wyatt opened up regarding allegations that he pursued Hannah Brown on the show despite having a girlfriend, Haley Stevens, waiting for him in Nashville.

The contestant, 25, broke his silence on Instagram on Monday, July 8. He acknowledged that he was “not able” to address the controversy at this time, but revealed he “will” share his truth “as soon as I’m able to.” The social media update, however, primarily addressed how he and his family have been subjected to threatening messages because of the accusations.

“I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health,” the singer wrote, captioning a selfie that featured him beside his mom, dad and sister. “It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public.”

Wyatt continued to plead with fans who had sent threats, adding: “I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people. I want to thank all of you who have reached out or reserved judgement until I am able to speak openly and I can only ask for your patience and kindness until then.”

As Wyatt’s journey to finding love with Brown aired, the musician’s ex-girlfriend spoke out about their four-month-long relationship. Stevens exclusively told Us Weekly in June that she thought Wyatt joined the dating competition series to boost his career, and she believed he would return to her after leaving the show.

“When we met, it was very much just a possibility,” Stevens admitted to Us of him appearing on the ABC hit. “As you know, in show business, you sign contracts and casting things go on for months and months and months and they maybe happen. But as a fellow musician and as somebody that just loves this person, I’m like, ‘Why would I hold him back from this opportunity?’”

Stevens then explained that she didn’t think anything major, besides a boost in popularity, would come from his TV appearance. “I know the premise of the show. Even though that’s not an ideal situation for our current relationship, when you’re not in it, it seems like a movie,” she continued. “It seems like it’s just a TV show. You don’t necessarily think about the fact that hearts are going to get involved, there are going to be feelings involved.”

During the Monday, July 8, episode of The Bachelorette, Wyatt will introduce Brown to his family. “I’m falling for all four men in different ways,” the former pageant queen, 24, said in a teaser for the upcoming episode. “I don’t have clarity.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

