No time for shaming! Hannah Brown stood up to Luke Parker during the Monday, July 15, episode of The Bachelorette after he told her, “I don’t believe that’s something you should be doing,” referring to her having sex with any of the other men. “I just want to make sure you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here.”

With that, the former pageant queen, 24, ended the dinner and sent Parker packing. He didn’t go home easy; she literally had to force him into the limo. “I have had sex,” she told him when he wouldn’t get in the car. “And Jesus still loves me.”

As shown in the trailer for the next episode, he will return at the rose ceremony — but she immediately turns him down. “This is not about your heart. F—king leave,” she says.

While at the taping for The Bachelorette‘s Men Tell All episode, Brown, host Chris Harrison and many others opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the tone of the season — and how Brown has shut down slut-shaming time and time again.

“There’s always gonna be people who just don’t get it or don’t want to get it, and I really can’t focus on that because I am working on bigger and better things than what people have to say about me,” Brown told Us at the time. “But I think the slut-shaming and issues like that, that’s just a whole bigger problem in itself. It’s not really directed at me, it’s just an issue that we need to address on a bigger level.”

