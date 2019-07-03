The Bachelorette leads stick together! After Hannah Brown admitted that she had sex twice with a contestant while filming season 15, former leading lady Kaitlyn Bristowe came to her defense.

“Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE,” the season 11 star, 34, tweeted on Tuesday, July 2. “When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?”

Women can have sex if they choose, and women can wait till marriage if they choose. Point is, ITS THEIR CHOICE. When you’re making a life altering decision to find a life partner, intimacy can be important. Why is that so hard to understand?#TheBachelorette https://t.co/iWc8SklEJr — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 3, 2019

When one of Bristowe’s Twitter followers asked whether viewers should still support Brown’s decision in light of rumors that controversial frontrunner Jed Wyatt is the contestant she had sex with, the “Off the Vine” podcast host responded, “Of course we should. Have you ever done something you regret, and needed support? Or would you be fine with everyone coming after you, when you’re probably already being hard on yourself. Sometimes regrets are life lessons, which result in self compassion and growth.”

Of course we should. Have you ever done something you regret, and needed support? Or would you be fine with everyone coming after you, when you’re probably already being hard on yourself. Sometimes regrets are life lessons, which result in self compassion and growth. https://t.co/wNbNVPLXpW — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 3, 2019

And when another fan pointed out that “almost all of us/most people we know have dated someone not worthy of our time at some point in our life,” Bristowe replied, “We 👏Have 👏 All 👏 done 👏 it 👏.”

We 👏Have 👏 All 👏 done 👏 it 👏 https://t.co/3yWpUfzzFt — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 3, 2019

The former Miss Alabama USA revealed in a sneak peek released on Monday, July 1, that she “f–ked” one of her suitors “in a windmill.” After contestant Luke Parker questioned her choice to hookup with someone before the fantasy suites, she shot back, “Guess what? We did it a second time!” Viewers later pointed out on Twitter that Brown and Wyatt, 25, go on a date at a windmill in an upcoming episode, prompting many to assume that he was the one who had sex with her.

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter recently came under fire after his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens revealed that they were in a serious relationship when he left for the show. She also claimed that he joined the cast solely to promote his music career, which Wyatt himself confirmed to Brown during the June 3 episode before telling her that his growing feelings for her ultimately changed his perspective.

In response to tweets about Wyatt’s controversial past, Bristowe noted to her followers on Tuesday that “there’s a reason this show is the best” and why the Bachelor franchise “has lasted 35 seasons.”

But that’s TV…. It has to be a certain level of entertainment and edited for dramatic effect. There’s a reason this show is the best. There’s a reason it has lasted 35 seasons. https://t.co/iLlcHG5xga — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) July 3, 2019

Bristowe made headlines during her season in 2015 for having sex with Nick Viall in her hotel room during a trip to Ireland.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!