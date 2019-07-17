Stirring the pot. After the latest episode of The Bachelorette aired, Hannah Brown’s contender Tyler Cameron fired shots at fellow contestant, Luke Parker, in a heated tweet that seemingly compared the Georgia native to O.J. Simpson.

Cameron, 26, offered a unique take on Parker’s next move after he joined Twitter during the ABC show’s Monday, July 15, episode: “How long till Luke and OJ follow each other on twitter?”

How long till Luke and OJ follow each other on twitter? — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) July 16, 2019

Simpson, who was on trial, but ultimately not convicted murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994, created his first Twitter handle June.

The Florida-based contractor’s tweet prompted a series of responses from stunned fans. One commenter jokingly suggested that someone should “take Tyler’s phone away,” and a second Twitter user advised the model to “take the high road.” Another fan cautioned Cameron to “be careful not to get entangled in the drama,” while a fellow follower questioned whether the tweet was “maybe a little too far.”

“Luke is wrong and obviously doesn’t get it,” one individual replied. “But making fun of him publicly is only enhancing the wave of bullying he is getting, and that is not helping him in any way.”

Shortly after creating his Twitter account, Parker found himself in the middle of a feud with Brown. The 24-year-old contestant tweeted about his thoughts on his breakup with the pageant queen during Monday’s episode. During the controversial statement, the import/export manager he would be “wanting to go home” if Brown had engaged in sexual relations with any of her other suitors. (Parker told Brown, 24, that he was choosing to abstain from sex until he wed.)

“@AlabamaHannah The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours,” he tweeted Monday. “All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us.”

The Alabama native quickly hit back at Parker, tweeting: “Time and time again, Jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed. And time and time again, he rebuked ‘saints’ that judged. Where do you fall Luke?”

Brown and Luke continued to bicker back and forth on Twitter about sin, but Cameron soon swooped in to defend the leading lady. “Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah,” he wrote, sharing one of Brown’s tweets directed at Parker. “You move mountains!”

Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber are Brown’s last men standing. The former Bachelor contestant, however, will be in for a surprise during next Monday’s episode when Parker returns to win her back.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

