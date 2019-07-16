Keeping it real. Hannah Brown opened up about how her experience on The Bachelorette has affected her, and it’s safe to say her journey to finding love was not a cakewalk.

Brown, 24, answered “definitely” when asked by Access whether she “aged five to 10 years” on Monday, July 15. She also admitted that the show has impacted her “in the best way.”

“I’ve grown so much. I’ve learned a lot about myself,” Brown told Access. “I found power in my weakness — strength in my weakness because I will never stand here and say that I didn’t make mistakes. I totally made mistakes, but I had some victories too and I will pump my fist to those victories too. But I think that’s really important that I can own up to those times that I was weak.”

Brown continued to elaborate on her growth, adding: “I’m really proud of everything that I experienced — the good and the bad. But man, those few months really did a number.”

Brown became a fan favorite on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor after it premiered in January. While she exited season 23 in seventh place, the reality star was later announced as the Bachelorette in March.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette has been a bumpy ride for Brown off-camera as well. One of the biggest controversies to surface involves frontrunner Jed Wyatt, who was allegedly dating girlfriend Haley Stevens while vying for Brown’s heart.

Stevens spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about the scandal in June. At the time, she claimed Wyatt’s desire to join The Bachelorette in order to boost his music career was “looming over the relationship” early on.

“In hindsight, I’m embarrassed that I let myself be on the back burner that way. I’m still a strong, independent woman,” Stevens explained to Us. “I look back now and I’m like, ‘Why did you do that, Haley? Why did I not just walk away?’ But when you’re in the thick of it, it seems you’re doing the right thing for the person that you love.”

After Wyatt’s controversy surfaced, the ex-girlfriend of fellow contender Peter Weber spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how he allegedly broke up with her and “deleted EVERY trace of me on Instagram” before joining The Bachelorette.

Viewers also witnessed Brown face onscreen drama with ex-contestant Luke Parker on the show’s Monday, July 15, episode. Parker said he would “be wanting to go home 100 percent” if she had sex with any of the other contestants. Brown was subsequently unamused by Parker’s comments: “You’re questioning me and you’re judging me and feel like you have the right to when you don’t at this point.”

As the leading lady was sending Parker home, she bluntly stated that she “f—cked in a windmill.” She is now down to her final three men: Weber, Wyatt and Tyler Cameron. However, a preview for the show’s upcoming episode indicated that Parker is coming back to get back together with Brown.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

