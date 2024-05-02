Britney Spears suffered a small ankle injury while at the Chateau Marmont with Paul Richard Soliz.

“She rolled her ankle walking down the stairs so they treated the ankle,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 2, of the mishap. “She’s fine.”

Spears, 42, was at the iconic Los Angeles hotel on Thursday. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call with reports of a female injured, per a spokesperson to the Daily Mail. Spears was photographed leaving the location barefoot and wrapped up in a blanket. The fire department confirmed that “no one was transported” via an ambulance and the police were not called to the scene.

The insider noted to Us that Soliz, who is Spears’ on-and-off boyfriend, was at the hotel for dinner with his son and also visited the singer while he was there.

“Britney was upset when Paul was trying to leave the hotel after visiting her room,” the source added. “They did not have a fight but Britney was upset. There were no cuts and no scratches.”

After news broke of the incident, Spears took to social media to address the situation.

“I would like respect at this time for people to understand that I am getting stronger every day !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ???” she wrote via a lengthy Instagram statement on Thursday. “Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!!”

Spears added that she needed a “new toothbrush” and an “espresso” while she was on her period which was making her feel “bitchy,” before claiming that law enforcement “illegally” showed up at the hotel.

“I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally,” she claimed. “They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace.”

As Spears was photographed leaving the establishment, Soliz, 37, was seen walking alongside her. Us confirmed in February that the pair were “definitely together” after multiple outlets reported they split several months before.

Soliz and Spears met in 2022 when he was hired to do some work on her L.A. mansion. At the time, Spears was still married to ex-husband Sam Asghari. Us confirmed on Thursday that the exes’ divorce was settled nine months after their split. They were married for 14 months.

Following her split from Asghari, Spears and Soliz’s relationship turned romantic. In September 2023, the handyman gushed about Spears to Us calling her “a phenomenal woman.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson