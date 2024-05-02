The latest headlines surrounding Britney Spears have raised further questions about her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Soliz, 37, was present with Spears, 42, when the fire department was called to Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont in the early morning hours of Thursday, May 2 with reports of an “adult female injured.”

“At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey told the Daily Mail. “I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

Spears was seen walking out of the hotel barefoot, carrying a pillow and a blanket in photos published by the outlet. There’s been conflicting reports about what went down and if Soliz was involved.

For more on Spears’ relationship with Soliz, keep reading.

How did Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz meet?

Spears and Soliz met when he was hired to do maintenance tasks around her home in 2022, a source previously told Us. At the time, Spears was still married to husband Sam Asghari, who filed for divorce from Spears in August after 14 months of marriage.

When did Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz start dating?

While an exact timeline is unclear, Spears and Soliz are believed to have started seeing each other around the time of her split from Asghari.

In an exclusive chat with Us Weekly in September, Soliz called Spears “a phenomenal woman.”

He added, “She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person.”

Does Paul Richard Soliz have a criminal record?

Yes, Soliz has a long history with the law.

According to records obtained by Us Weekly, Soliz’s criminal background includes charges for multiple misdemeanors including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license.

In December 2020, Soliz was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Soliz ended up pleading no contest and was sentenced to two years probation and served 90 days in jail.

“I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” Soliz told Us about his past. “I’m a working man. I own my own business.”

Does Paul Richard Soliz have kids?

Soliz revealed he has a “handful” of children, according to a September report by Page Six. Not only that, Spears has met some of Soliz’s kids.

“She’s great with them,” a source told Us Weekly in February, “and they like her.”

In particular, Spears has formed a special bond with Soliz’s then-7-year-old son. “That’s her favorite,” the source said. “They just click.”

Didn’t Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz break up?

Despite reports of a split, Us Weekly confirmed Spears and Soliz were “definitely together” in February.

As a source explained, “He’s still in the picture.”

While they rarely went on dates, the source said the couple enjoyed taking trips to Santa Barbara and, at the time at least, Soliz was spending two or three nights a week at Spears’ home.