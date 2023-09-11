Paul Richard Soliz has nothing but sweet things to say about rumored girlfriend Britney Spears amid her split from Sam Asghari.
“She’s a phenomenal woman,” Soliz, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly of Spears, 41, following his own court appearance for allegedly violating his probation.
“She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person,” he said.
Although he wouldn’t divulge details about the pop star, Soliz added he still sees Spears and “she’s doing great,” following her split from her husband of 14 months, who filed for divorce on August 16.
He also referred to Asghari, 29, as a “great guy.”
Soliz has a criminal background that includes charges for multiple misdemeanors including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license in addition to felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm, according to records obtained by Us.
Soliz, who’s also a father, noted that he wasn’t “really worried about” his ongoing criminal case and thought it would end up being be dismissed. He’s also currently enrolled in court-ordered anger management classes.
In an ongoing case, he was arrested in December 2020 for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition.
He ended up pleading no contest and was sentenced to two years probation and served 90 days in jail, per records obtained by Us.
After he was released in May, he started working for Spears, according to a source.
Before being spotted with Spears in late August, Soliz was hired to do maintenance at her home until he was “terminated” after about two months, according to the source.
“He fixed things around the house. Things like doorknobs and unclog toilets,” said the source.
And Soliz, who works as a licensed contractor, wants to clear up his public image.
“I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he explained to Us. “I’m a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile.”
After Spears and Asghari broke up last month rumors swirled that infidelity had played a part in the former couple’s demise. While one source told Us at the time that Spears’ inner circle would be “really surprised” if she was unfaithful, a second insider alleged the following month that she cheated with Soliz.
“He was fired when Britney’s team found out they were sleeping together, but then he came back into the picture,” the insider claimed to Us, adding that Asghari learned about Spears’ alleged cheating via security camera footage.
Us confirmed that Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split. However, the paperwork lists July 28 as the date of their separation. After news broke of their breakup, Spears hosted an impromptu party.
“I knew [photographers] were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so what does a bitch like me do !!??!” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a since-deleted video of her dancing alongside a group of shirtless men. “I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!”
A third source told Us in August that Spears has remained close with longtime manager, Cade Hudson, but also hangs out with her drivers, bodyguards “and dancers who are either on the payroll or want to be.”
“As far as dating goes, Britney just wants to enjoy her freedom and meet hot guys — that seems to be the priority,” the insider explained of Spears as she navigates her new normal post-divorce. “[But] it’s hard to know what Britney really wants down the line — it changes so frequently.”
With reporting by Andrea Simpson