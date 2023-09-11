Paul Richard Soliz has nothing but sweet things to say about rumored girlfriend Britney Spears amid her split from Sam Asghari.

“She’s a phenomenal woman,” Soliz, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly of Spears, 41, following his own court appearance for allegedly violating his probation.

“She’s a very, very good, positive … She’s a good person,” he said.

Although he wouldn’t divulge details about the pop star, Soliz added he still sees Spears and “she’s doing great,” following her split from her husband of 14 months, who filed for divorce on August 16.

Related: Britney Spears’ Dating History: From Kevin Federline to Sam Asghari When you're as iconic in the entertainment industry as Britney Spears, it's hard to keep your love life under wraps. And the pop princess has definitely had her fair share of famous boyfriends -- do the names Justin Timberlake, Fred Durst, K-Fed and Criss Angel ring a bell?

He also referred to Asghari, 29, as a “great guy.”

Soliz has a criminal background that includes charges for multiple misdemeanors including disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license in addition to felonies for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a firearm, according to records obtained by Us.

Soliz, who’s also a father, noted that he wasn’t “really worried about” his ongoing criminal case and thought it would end up being be dismissed. He’s also currently enrolled in court-ordered anger management classes.

In an ongoing case, he was arrested in December 2020 for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Related: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, but the fairy-tale does not have a happy ending. Spears was charmed when chatting with Asghari and the pair exchanged phone numbers and continued to get to know each other. […]

He ended up pleading no contest and was sentenced to two years probation and served 90 days in jail, per records obtained by Us.

After he was released in May, he started working for Spears, according to a source.

Before being spotted with Spears in late August, Soliz was hired to do maintenance at her home until he was “terminated” after about two months, according to the source.

“He fixed things around the house. Things like doorknobs and unclog toilets,” said the source.

And Soliz, who works as a licensed contractor, wants to clear up his public image.

“I’m not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it,” he explained to Us. “I’m a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile.”

After Spears and Asghari broke up last month rumors swirled that infidelity had played a part in the former couple’s demise. While one source told Us at the time that Spears’ inner circle would be “really surprised” if she was unfaithful, a second insider alleged the following month that she cheated with Soliz.

“He was fired when Britney’s team found out they were sleeping together, but then he came back into the picture,” the insider claimed to Us, adding that Asghari learned about Spears’ alleged cheating via security camera footage.

Us confirmed that Asghari filed for divorce from Spears in August citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split. However, the paperwork lists July 28 as the date of their separation. After news broke of their breakup, Spears hosted an impromptu party.

Related: Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years Britney Spears’ career and personal life have faced a series of ups and downs over the years. Spears first showed off her vocal skills on the singing competition Star Search at 10 years old in 1992. Following a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, she signed a record deal with Jive Records in 1997 and […]

“I knew [photographers] were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so what does a bitch like me do !!??!” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a since-deleted video of her dancing alongside a group of shirtless men. “I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT!!!”

A third source told Us in August that Spears has remained close with longtime manager, Cade Hudson, but also hangs out with her drivers, bodyguards “and dancers who are either on the payroll or want to be.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“As far as dating goes, Britney just wants to enjoy her freedom and meet hot guys — that seems to be the priority,” the insider explained of Spears as she navigates her new normal post-divorce. “[But] it’s hard to know what Britney really wants down the line — it changes so frequently.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson