As Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce continues to make headlines, so do the rumors surrounding their split.

As Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Spears, 41, on Wednesday, August 16, rumors swirled that the Grammy winner — who tied the knot with Asghari in June 2022 after six years of dating — had been unfaithful to the fitness trainer. Spears’ inner circle, however, doesn’t believe the talk.

“Their friends would be really surprised if Britney cheated and they just don’t see that as a possibility,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, August 17. “ They believe there were other issues but cheating wasn’t one of them.”

As for what exactly went wrong between Spears and Asghari, the insider told Us that the pair had been having “problems for a while.”

“Although things seemed OK on the surface, there was a lot going on behind the scenes. Sam just wasn’t happy and no longer saw a future with Britney,” the source said. “They both wanted different things and they couldn’t come to an agreement on several issues such as having children.”

Last month, a second source exclusively told Us that the duo were at odds over expanding their family.

“Britney really ​​wants kids in the near future, but Sam isn’t so sure,” the insider shared. “She wants to be a mom again so badly and says Sam’s breaking a promise he made when they first got together. It’s hard to imagine him changing his mind anytime soon.”

Spears — who shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — suffered a miscarriage in May, one month after she announced that she and Asghari were expecting a baby.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent,” the Instagram statement read. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Asghari commented at the time, “We will have a miracle soon.”

In his divorce filing, obtained by Us, Asghari lists “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split. The paperwork lists July 28 as the date of their separation.

In Touch Weekly was first to break the news of the divorce.