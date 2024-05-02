Britney Spears may be a global superstar, but when it comes to her boys — she’s just Mom.

Spears welcomed sons Sean Preston and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline in September 2005 and September 2006, respectively. The singer and Federline divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage.

Following her split from Federline, Spears endured a series of public struggles. In 2008, she was put under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears. Jamie was tasked with handling his daughter’s estate and caring for her emotional wellbeing.

After being under Jamie’s control for more than a decade, Britney began the process of removing her father’s conservatorship in a lengthy legal battle. The conservatorship was ultimately terminated in November 2021.

While Britney and her boys have had an estranged relationship over the years, she has been trying to mend the bond with Sean Preston and Jayden. However, in 2023, her sons moved to Hawaii with their father.

Despite the distance, a source told Us Weekly in April 2024 that Spears does reach out to her children “but they respond occasionally.”

