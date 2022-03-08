Another baby for Britney Spears? The singer has been vocal about her desire to have children with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The Princess of Pop shares two kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2007, welcomed sons Sean Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

After relationships with Adnan Ghalib, Jason Trawick, David Lucado and Charlie Ebersol, the songwriter moved on with Asghari. She and the actor began dating in 2016 amid the Grammy winner’s 13-year conservatorship. Two months before Spears’ conservatorship ended in November 2021, the Iran native proposed to her.

“I can’t f–king believe it,” the “Baby One More Time” singer captioned her engagement reveal via Instagram in September 2021.

The groom-to-be referred to himself and the dancer as “king” and “queen” in his own social media upload at the time.

Many of Spears’ celebrity fans congratulated the duo, from Paris Hilton to Selma Blair. “Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club!” the Simple Life alum commented, while the Cruel Intentions actress wrote, “This is the most wonderful news. Of course. You are glowing and your fiancée did a beautiful ring . Congratulations!!!!!!!!”

Asghari has given glimpses of his bond with Sean Preston and Jayden many times over the years, including at a museum exhibit visit in December 2021.

Spears’ sons are “little men,” the Mississippi native told her Instagram followers while celebrating their birthdays in September 2020.

“You guys are getting older and so big and are waaay cooler than me !!!!!” the actress captioned a family photo at the time. “I love you both to the moon and back and I hope all of your bday wishes come true and more !!!!!”

The following year, Spears called her children “little devils” in her Instagram birthday tribute.

“There’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!” the American Music Award winner gushed in September 2021. “And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two … so much.”

Keep scrolling to read Spears’ quotes over the years about having a baby with Asghari: