Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Take Her 2 Sons on Art Exhibit Adventure

Family fun! Britney Spears gave a rare glimpse of her fiancé, Sam Asghari, bonding with her and ex-husband Kevin Federline’s two sons.

“Adventures with the kids are so much fun,” the Grammy winner, 40, captioned a Monday, December 27, Instagram video with Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. In the social media upload, Spears and her sons’ voices were sped up and high-pitched as they played on swings and wandered through a Los Angeles art exhibit.

“Don’t post any of this,” one of the Princess of Pop’s children could be heard saying in the footage, and the songwriter replied that she would “post her own version.” The Mississippi native joked that the teenagers were being “such turds” to her.

The “Stronger” singer was married to Federline, 43, from 2004 to 2007. Their first son arrived in 2005, followed by their second the following year.

The Crossroads star reflected on the teens’ growth in an October Instagram post, writing, “So bittersweet to see them get older. Why can’t they just stay babies forever 🥺 ??? They will always be MINE 👩‍👦‍👦💋❤️!!!!!”

Spears told her Instagram followers the previous month that Sean Preston and Jayden are “extremely independent little men.” She wrote at the time: “Unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things. I have to ask their permission to post them. I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life. And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much 😈❤️😈 !!!”

The dancer has been dating Asghari since 2016, and Spears has been open about her plans to have kids with the Iran native.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said during a June court hearing. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

The former X Factor judge’s conservatorship was terminated in November. Asghari proposed to his partner ahead of the decision, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that “Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life.”

