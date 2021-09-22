Birthday boys! One week after her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, turned 16 and 15, respectively, Britney Spears revealed how they celebrated.

The Grammy winner, 39, shared a quote via Instagram on Tuesday, September 21, reading, “There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and son.”

The “Baby One More Time” singer noted that while she was happy to share the quote with her social media followers, there was “a lot” that she didn’t say because the teenagers are “very private.”

The Mississippi native explained, “I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life! And if they’re reading this … which I’m pretty sure they’re not … I love you two little devils so much!!!”

Sean Preston and Jayden wanted to “do their own things” on their birthdays, she added. “I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men !!!” Spears went on to write. “Anyway we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing!!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days. My babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready [be]cause my boys are so handsome.”

The songwriter shares her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who is also the father of Kori, 19, Kaleb, 17, and Jordan, 10. During a court hearing in June, Spears revealed that she wants more children with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the dancer said while speaking out about her conservatorship for the first time since 2008. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Three months later, the Crossroads star’s dad, Jamie Spears, filed to end his role as conservator of her estate. Asghari, 27, subsequently proposed to Britney.

“I can’t f–king believe it,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram on September 12.