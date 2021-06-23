Heartbreaking reality. Britney Spears claimed that her decades-long conservatorship has halted her ability to have kids and get married again.

The “Toxic” singer, 39, spoke out about the “abusive” side of conservatorship during her court hearing on Wednesday, June 23, including her inability to go to the doctors without permission and take out her current birth control device.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

The Grammy winner, who has been dating Sam Asghari since October 2016, added, “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told with the conservatorship I was not able to get married and have a baby.”

For the first time in decades, Britney broke her silence on how she really feels about her conservatorship, which has been run by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008, among other parties.

“I feel hanged up, bullied and alone. The conservatorship has done way more harm than good,” Britney said, noting she’s “lied” about being “OK” and telling her fans that she’s happy. In reality, she explained that she is “traumatized” and “so angry it’s insane.”

The pop star, who entered the conservatorship after a series of personal struggles including her divorce from Kevin Federline in 2007, admitted that she felt “enslaved” by her father, 68, over the years because of his role in her career and personal dealings.

“He loved the control he had over me, one hundred percent,” the “Lucky” singer claimed when speaking about her father on Wednesday. “I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done. I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you.”

Britney explained that her “dream” is that the conservatorship will end and she can live her life on her own terms.

“I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” she added.

The “Gimme More” singer has been unable to make any major financial decisions without the approval of her father and any other conservator on her case for more than a decade. In September 2019, Jodi Montgomery became a part of the Mickey Mouse Club alum’s conservatorship team after Jamie underwent a life-threatening surgery for colon issues.

Less than one year later, Britney requested to have her father removed as one of her conservators permanently and instead have Montgomery as her sole caretaker. In the August 2020 court documents, the musician noted that she was “strongly opposed” to having Jamie continue in his role.

Three months later, Britney’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, revealed during a November 2020 court hearing that she would not perform “as long as her father is in charge of her career,” noting the mother of two, who shares sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex Federline, 43, is “afraid” of her dad.

Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle made headlines again in February when The New York Times Presents released an episode titled, “Framing Britney Spears.” The documentary led many fans to become more vocal as a part of the #FreeBritney movement.

A source told Us in April that the brighter spotlight on her legal battle, however, had become a “nightmare” for the Crossroads actress.

“She’s embarrassed by the documentary mainly because her kids are at the age where they can access it and watch what their mom has gone through,” the insider explained. “She’s a major pop star, but she’s still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public’s opinion about her.”