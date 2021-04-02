Dredging up her past. Britney Spears broke her silence about the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary about her life, but behind closed doors, she is more concerned than she let on in her public response.

“She’s ’embarrassed’ by the documentary mainly because her kids are at the age where they can access it and watch what their mom has gone through,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, referring to sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, whom Spears, 39, shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. “It’s turned into a nightmare for her because she can’t imagine what her kids are going to think now, and it’s certainly triggered some emotions from her past. She’s a major pop star, but she’s still a human being who is super sensitive and, sadly, is really affected by the public’s opinion about her.”

The Grammy winner addressed the New York Times Presents episode in a Tuesday, March 30, Instagram post. “She’s not oblivious to what is being [said] about her in the news and some days she reaches a breaking point,” the insider adds. “Whoever is behind her social media, they’re letting her expose herself.”

“Framing Britney Spears” premiered on Hulu in February. However, Spears revealed that she has not seen the episode, which encompasses her conservatorship, her career, her relationship with the media and more. “My life has always been speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media … and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!”

The pop star continued: “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes. I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

A source exclusively told Us in February that Spears’ family and friends had “mixed” reactions to the documentary. According to the insider, those associated with her conservatorship “are far from happy about it,” but others close to her “think it’s high time this extremely sad and confusing story was aired and it’s a positive step in the right direction.”