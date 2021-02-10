How Britney Spears’ Family Really Feels About ‘Framing’ Documentary

Britney Spears’ family and friends have had “mixed” reactions regarding the sixth episode of The New York Times Presents, titled “Framing Britney Spears,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“The likes of her dad and others in the conservatorship are far from happy about it, obviously, because they feel it’s another example of them being painted as money-grabbing villains when all they’re doing – so they say – is trying to help Britney run her life and stay in a safe place,” the source says. “But there are growing numbers of people who think it’s high time this extremely sad and confusing story was aired and it’s a positive step in the right direction.”

“Framing Britney Spears,” which is currently streaming on Hulu, features interviews from the 39-year-old pop star’s inner circle, including former assistant and family friend Felicia Culotta. The episode explores the #FreeBritney movement and her desire to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate, a role he’s held since 2008.

“It’s such a complicated legal process and so much has to happen before she can realistically have a chance of managing her own life again, so for now she has no option but to keep on abiding by her dad’s terms and hoping things work out in her favor in the long run,” the source tells Us. “It’s common knowledge that Britney believes she’s capable of fending for herself now, and that’s the main reason for all this unfortunate tension with her dad.”

Britney’s lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III filed documents in November 2020 to request to replace Jamie with Bessemer Trust Company as the “Piece of Me” songstress’ sole conservator. Jamie, for his part, maintains that it’s in his daughter’s best interest to stay on the case.

“Jamie wants to remain as her conservator because he has served in the role for the last 13 years,” a second source exclusively tells Us. “He doesn’t need the money and could be exploiting her for millions of dollars, but he has never done that.”

While Britney wasn’t interviewed for the episode (the NYT noted that they weren’t aware if the Grammy winner even received their attempts to reach out), her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, slammed Jamie on Tuesday, February 9, via Instagram.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” the 27-year-old actor wrote. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

