Using his voice. Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, slammed her father, Jamie Spears, in his most damning statement yet about the pop star’s conservatorship battle.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way,” the actor, 27, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 9. “In my opinion Jamie is a total dick. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom.”

Britney, 39, and Asghari, who was born in Iran, started dating in late 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. Since then, he has remained largely silent about her personal life, though he broke his silence on Monday, February 8, after the premiere of the “Framing Britney Spears” episode of FX and Hulu’s series The New York Times Presents.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” the personal trainer said in a statement to People. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

The new documentary includes interviews with members of the Grammy winner’s inner circle, including her former assistant Felicia Culotta and lawyers involved in her conservatorship. It makes a case for Britney to have more freedom over her life and finances, which Jamie, 68, has overseen since February 2008. The “Toxic” singer has indicated in recent years that she wants her dad off the case and replaced by a third party.

In August 2020, Britney stated in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that she was “strongly opposed” to Jamie being her conservator. Nearly three months later, her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, said during a hearing that Britney, who has been on an indefinite work hiatus since January 2019, informed him “she is afraid of her father” and that she “will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career.”

Jamie, whom Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, divorced in May 2002, subsequently told CNN that he had not been on “good terms” with the Crossroads actress since August 2020.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” the former gym owner, who has continued his fight to remain Britney’s conservator, said in December 2020. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

