Britney Spears‘ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, broke his silence about the pop star after a new documentary raised questions about the singer’s long-running conservatorship.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” the 27-year-old told People on Monday, February 8. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

The personal trainer and actor spoke out after a controversial New York Times documentary, Framing Britney Spears, was released on Friday, February 5. It examines the Grammy winner’s life, including her relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline, the public breakdown that led to her conservatorship in 2008, and her comeback and legal battle to regain control of her life and finances.

Spears, 39, and Asghari began dating after meeting on the set of her 2016 “Slumber Party” music video.

“Sam has been an absolute dream come true for Britney,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019, shortly after the “Toxic” singer spent 30 days in a mental health facility. “He is such a positive light in her life.”

Her in-house treatment came months after Spears announced that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus and canceled her return to her Las Vegas residency. That year, as questions about her well-being amid her conservatorship circulated, the #FreeBritney movement was launched on social media.

Spears, who shares two sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with her ex-husband Federline, has been unable to make major personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears, who is currently her sole conservator. She has been fighting in court to have her father removed from the conservatorship, with her lawyer testifying in court in November 2020 that “she is afraid of her father” and “will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.”

A source told Us exclusively on Monday that “Jamie wants to remain as her conservator because he has served in the role for the last 13 years. He doesn’t need the money and could be exploiting her for millions of dollars but he has never done that.”

The insider added, “The idea that he is living this grand lifestyle at the expense of Britney’s health is laughable.”