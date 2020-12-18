Britney Spears blames her father, Jamie Spears, for her reduced interactions with her sons, Preston and Jayden.

The 68-year-old spoke out about his ongoing conservatorship drama with the pop star, 39, earlier this month, claiming the two were on “good terms” as recently as August. However, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that is not the case.

“For Jamie to say that he and Britney were on ‘good terms’ until August is outrageous,” the insider reveals. “August 2019 maybe, but not August 2020.”

Us confirmed in September 2019 that Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline, with whom she shares Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, was granted a restraining order against Jamie after an altercation with the pair’s eldest son. A source told Us at the time that Preston “got into an argument” with his grandfather and “locked himself into a room.” Jamie then “broke into the room and shook Sean Preston.” Criminal charges were not filed against Jamie.

Days after the incident, the Grammy winner and Federline, 42, formalized a new custody agreement, with him getting their sons 70 percent of the time and her having them the other 30 percent. They previously had a 50-50 custody arrangement.

“[Jamie] is the reason she has far less custodial time with her sons than she did before,” the insider tells Us. “The incident with Jamie and Preston changed everything. It was a major blow for Britney. She, Kevin, Preston and Jayden have all seen Jamie differently ever since.”

Jamie claimed in a Tuesday, December 14, interview with CNN that he and Britney were on solid ground before her attorney filed to officially remove him as her conservator earlier this year. He also alleged that he has not spoken to her in nearly four months.

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” he said. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman