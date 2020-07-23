Growing apart? Britney Spears’ brother, Bryan Spears, gave an update on where the family stands with her sons, Preston and Jayden.

“We do [see them],” the 43-year-old revealed during the Thursday, July 23, episode of the “As Not Seen on TV” podcast. “When we were doing the Vegas run and I was going back and forth, I was working with Caesars Entertainment at the time, and Britney and I lived together for that four-year run. So I had the boys there pretty much every other weekend. I got to see them a lot then; now I don’t get to see them as much.”

Bryan confirmed that the boys are currently with their father, Kevin Federline. He noted Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, are “good” and “growing.”

He then elaborated that he is “somewhat” in touch with Federline, 42, and mostly interacts with him at “family engagements or if the kids are doing something.”

The DJ received a restraining order against Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in August 2019 after an alleged altercation between him and Preston. The 68-year-old was prevented from coming near Preston or Jayden for three years as a result. The order also stated that an adult Federline approved of had to be present when the pop star, 38, was with her children.

The Ventura County District Attorney announced in September 2019 that criminal charges would not be filed against Jamie.

A judge ruled in September 2019 that Britney could have her sons 30 percent of the time after previously splitting custody with Federline 50-50. “Britney’s goal in the new year is to go to family court and petition the judge for increased custody time with the boys,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2019.

Jayden made headlines in March when he called Jamie “a pretty big dick” in an Instagram Live video. Federline’s attorney told Us at the time that the rant was “the result of a 13-year-old acting like a 13-year-old” and noted that “Kevin is handling it like a responsible parent.”

In May, multiple sources confirmed to Us that Federline made Britney self-isolate before seeing the kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Britney had no problem with Kevin’s request and understood why he asked,” one insider explained. “The boys have been with their dad for most of quarantine.”