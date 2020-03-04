Stepping up to the plate. Kevin Federline is trying to pick up the pieces after his son Jayden‘s shocking Instagram Live revelations about Britney Spears.

The 13-year-old fielded questions about his pop star mom, 38, during a Q&A with his social media followers on Tuesday, March 3. During the live video, Jayden claimed that Spears might “quit” the music business — and promised more information about the Grammy winner if he reached 5,000 followers on the platform.

Federline, 41, is treating his youngest son’s unexpected comments as a serious “family matter.” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 4, that Jayden’s Instagram rant was “the result of a 13-year-old acting like a 13-year-old” and that “Kevin is handling it like a responsible parent.”

The DJ split from the “Toxic” singer in 2007 after three years of marriage, and was awarded 70 percent custody of Jayden and 14-year-old son Preston in September 2019. Spears, for her part, received 30 percent of unsupervised custodial rights with their sons. The exes previously shared 50-50 custody.

While Federline appears to be laying down the law, Jayden told his followers during his livestream that he didn’t expect to get in trouble for his comments. “I mean, my dad doesn’t care,” he said. “I have the best dad ever. My dad’s literally Jesus.”

Fans pressed Jayden about Spears’ conservatorship, wondering if the “Baby One More Time” singer was “being controlled” by her father, Jamie Spears. Jamie has acted as the pop star’s conservator since 2008, but briefly stepped down while he recovered from health issues in 2019.

Jayden admitted that he didn’t know specifics about his mom’s conservatorship, but said his grandfather is “a pretty big d–k.”

In August 2019, Jamie was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with both of his grandsons, prompting Federline to pursue a restraining order against his ex-wife’s father. Though criminal charges were never brought against Jamie, the protective order was granted and he is prohibited from coming near Preston and Jayden for three years. In addition, an adult that Federline approves of must be present when the boys are with Britney.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that “Kevin was and still is furious” about the incident, which left his sons “very scared and shaken up.”