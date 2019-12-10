Britney Spears Is Planning to Go to Court in 2020 to Fight for Her Kids





A mother’s love. Britney Spears is planning to go to court next year to fight for more time with her sons following drama over her conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears, and an altered custody agreement with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The “…Baby One More Time” singer is hoping to get to spend a more equal amount of time with her kids, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, who she shares with the DJ, 41, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Britney’s goal in the new year is to go to family court and petition the judge for increased custody time with the boys,” the insider tells Us. “She will have the boys on Christmas Eve, and they will go to their dad’s at some point on Christmas Day.”

In September, a judge ruled that Spears would get the kids 30 percent of the time — she and Federline previously had a 50-50 split after their 2007 divorce.

A source told Us earlier this month that Britney and her ex do “not have much of a relationship” apart from “everyday coparenting stuff. They’re cordial but don’t do very much as a family.”

The change to her custody agreement came amid controversy with her father, Jamie, who allegedly got into a physical altercation with Preston in August. Federline went to court to seek an emergency restraining order against Jamie at the time but police subsequently stated that no child abuse charges would be filed against Britney’s dad.

“The relationship between Jamie and Britney has completely fallen apart,” the source tells Us. “Britney remains very angry at Jamie because his actions with her kids resulted in losing custody time with the kids.”

There is also a status hearing set for January 22 to deal with the singer’s conservator status, where “findings of the probate investigator report will be discussed,” the source adds.

In May, Spears was ordered to undergo an independent expert evaluation as a source told Us that she was “exploring formally petitioning the court to end the conservatorship.”

Jamie, who has been Britney’s conservator since 2008, filed papers after the incident with Preston to temporarily relinquish the role. Britney’s current care manager, Jodi Montgomery, has taken over as conservator until the January hearing.

After spending time in treatment for her mental health in April, Britney has been focusing on herself and embracing a “positive headspace,” a source told Us earlier this month.

“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency,” the source continued. “She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently.”

The insider added: “Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam [Asghari], or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life.”