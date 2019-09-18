



Thankful. Britney Spears posted about prayer on the same day the Ventura County district attorney said that child abuse charges won’t be filed against her dad, Jamie Spears.

The “Toxic” singer, 37, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, September 17, to highlight author Nicole Crank’s 2017 book Hi God (It’s Me Again): What to Pray When You Don’t Know What to Say.

“Absolutely love this book 💕💕💕,” she captioned an Instagram post of the cover of the book.

Britney’s post came on the same day that Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten told RadarOnline that “criminal charges will not be filed against James Spears” after he was accused of abusing her 13-year-old son Sean Preston.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations involving child abuse by Mr. Spears,” the statement continued. “After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears.”

In August, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline was granted a restraining order against her father, 67, after an alleged altercation between Jamie and Sean Preston. The restraining order, which was granted with no opposition from Jamie, prohibits the grandfather from coming near Sean Preston or his brother, Jayden James, 12, for three years. The conditions also state that an adult that Federline, 41, approves of, who cannot be Jamie, must be present when the boys are with their mother.

“Britney had the boys at Jamie’s condo on the evening of August 24. Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” a source told Us Weekly in August about the incident that prompted Federline to report the altercation to the police and file the restraining order.

Earlier this month, Jamie, who has been Britney’s conservator since 2008, asked to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship,” according to court documents obtained by Us. Per Jamie’s request, the judge replaced him with Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s current care manager, who will serve as her temporary conservator until January 2020. Montgomery will have the same powers as Jamie, which include access to the pop star’s medical records and the ability to limit and restrict visitors for her. Montgomery will also be able to retain caretakers and security guards on a “24 hour/7 day basis” and have the ability to prosecute restraining orders on behalf of the “Lucky” hitmaker, according to the court documents.

The DJ and the “Womanizer” songstress, who split in 2007 after two years of marriage, changed their child custody agreement earlier this month. Under the new arrangement, Federline will have custody of Preston and Jayden 70 percent of the time, while the Grammy winner will get 30 percent custodial rights. The two previously had a 50-50 agreement, which was in place since their divorce.

