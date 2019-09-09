



Britney Spears has a new conservator after her ex-husband Kevin Federline filed a restraining order against her father, Jamie Spears, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Jodi Montgomery, the singer’s current care manager, was approved as Britney’s temporary conservator by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Monday, September 9. Montgomery will have the same powers that were previously granted to Jamie until January 20, 2020.

Those powers include limiting and restricting visitors for the Grammy winner, 37, retaining caretakers and security guards on a “24 hour/7 day basis” and communicating with medical personnel on her behalf. The conservator will also have access to Britney’s medical records and has the ability to prosecute restraining orders for her.

The approval comes after Jamie, 67, requested to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship” earlier this month. Jamie, who was hospitalized in November 2018 for a ruptured colon, cited “personal health reasons” as the reason he wanted to step down from the duty. The 67-year-old has been his daughter’s conservator since February 2008.

Earlier this month, Federline, 41, filed a restraining order against Jamie after he allegedly abused Sean Preston, the DJ’s 13-year-old son with Britney, at his condo on August 24.

“Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument,” a source told Us at the time. “Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston.”

The order, which was granted with no opposition from Jamie, prohibits the grandfather from coming near Preston or his brother, Jayden James, 12, for three years. The conditions also state that an adult the DJ approves of, who cannot be Jamie, must be present whenever the boys are with their mother.

The “Toxic” songstress and former backup dancer, who divorced in July 2007, also recently changed their custody agreement. According to court documents obtained by Us, Federline will receive custody 70 percent of the time, while his ex will get 30 percent custodial rights. The exes previously had 50/50 custody.

