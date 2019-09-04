



Kevin Federline still wants his sons to have a relationship with his ex-wife and their mother, Britney Spears, amid his legal drama with her father, Jamie Spears.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, September 3, that Federline, 41, was granted a restraining order against Jamie, 61, after claims that the grandfather had abused the rapper’s 13-year-old son, Sean Preston, whom he shares with the “Toxic” singer, 37.

“Kevin wants Britney to have meaningful and significant contact with their children,” Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells Us. “Kevin has always maintained that position, and I commend him for that because he only wants what is best for the boys. He recognizes that includes having their mother as an active participant in their lives.”

The former backup dancer and his attorney went to court on August 27 for an emergency hearing to seek a restraining order against Jamie. The order, which was granted with no opposition from the grandfather, prohibits Jamie from coming near Preston or his brother, Jayden James, 12, for three years, a source told Us. The conditions also state that an adult Federline approves of, who cannot be Jamie, must be present whenever his sons are with Britney, according to the insider.

Us has reached out to Jamie for comment.

The restraining order came after Us reported that the DJ and the “Womanizer” songstress, who split in 2007 after two years of marriage, had changed their custody agreement. A source confirmed to Us that Federline will now receive custody of Preston and Jayden 70 percent of the time, while Britney will receive 30 percent. The couple previously had a 50-50 arrangement, which was in place since their divorce in 2007.

According to a second source, Federline’s decision to take legal action against Jamie came after a heated altercation between Preston and his grandfather on August 24.

“Britney had the boys at Jamie’s condo on the evening of August 24. Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” the insider said.

A third source told Us, “Jamie has a temper, which is no secret to anyone in the family. Fortunately, Britney did the right thing and took her boys to safety and away from her father. The whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious.”

“Preston was not physically injured but very scared and shaken up,” the insider added.

Sgt. Marta Bugarin, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, told Us on Tuesday that Jamie had not been arrested and findings from the investigation will be submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, September 4.

“It will be up to prosecutors to investigate the allegations and file any possible charges,” she said.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

