Britney Spears’ youngest son, Jayden Federline, said on an Instagram Live on Tuesday, March 3, that his mom might quit music.

The Grammy winner’s second child with ex-husband Kevin Federline spoke to his followers from his bedroom at his dad’s California home and answered questions about the pop star, while discussing his own musical aspirations — he wants to be a producer — and which video games he is into.

“What’s going on with my mom? I’ll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram,” he said in response to a “Free Britney” question in a 15-minute clip posted online. “That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular.”

Asked by another fan if his mom was “being controlled” amid her long-running conservatorship, he replied, “No. I don’t know.”

When a followed wondered whether Spears, 38, who quit her Las Vegas residency a little over a year ago, would be releasing any new music soon, he said, “Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude. I don’t even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

The 13-year-old was also asked if he would get into trouble for his livestream and said he wouldn’t.

“I mean, my dad doesn’t care,” he said. “I have the best dad ever. My dad’s literally Jesus.”

He also praised Spears’ boyfriend of more than three years, Sam Asghari, saying, “I like Sam. He’s good, he’s nice. He’s a really good dude.”

But he had far less praise for his maternal grandfather, Jamie Spears, who was allegedly involved in an altercation with Jayden’s older brother, Sean Preston, 14, in August 2019.

When a fan asked if his grandfather — who has been Britney’s conservator since 2008 but briefly stepped down in 2019 as he battled serious health issues — is “a jerk,” Jayden said, “Yeah, he’s a pretty big dick.”

Federline, 41, was granted a restraining order against Britney’s father in August 2019 after an alleged altercation between Jamie and Sean Preston.

“Britney had the boys at Jamie’s condo on the evening of August 24. Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” a source told Us Weekly about the incident that prompted Federline to report Jamie’s behavior to the police and file the restraining order.

While criminal charges were not brought against Jamie, he is prohibited from coming near Sean Preston and Jayden for three years. The conditions of the order also state that an adult Federline also approves of, who cannot be Jamie, must be present when the boys are with their mother.

Britney and Federline’s custody agreement was changed last September, with the singer getting 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights, while the DJ has custody of their sons 70 percent of the time, a source confirmed to Us. They previously shared 50-50 custody.