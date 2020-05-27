After Britney Spears visited family in Louisiana amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her ex-husband Kevin Federline insisted that she self-quarantine before seeing their sons, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“Britney had no problem with Kevin’s request and understood why he asked,” one source tells Us. “The boys have been with their dad for most of quarantine.”

The Princess of Pop, 38, went home to Kentwood, Louisiana, in early April to see mom Lynne Spears, dad Jamie Spears, sister Jamie Lynn Spears and other relatives. During the trip, she celebrated the Zoey 101 alum’s 29th birthday.

“[The family has] otherwise just been enjoying fun, relaxing downtime together,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “Britney is keeping up with her workouts and listening to a lot of music and watching a lot of movies to pass the time when they are not doing family activities.”

Britney returned to California later that month and reunited with her boyfriend of nearly four years, Sam Asghari.

“I miss sunny bike riding days with this man,” she captioned an Instagram photo with the personal trainer, 26, on April 30. “I feel we have been quarantining for so long ughhhhh dear God I have missed him !!!!!!”

The Grammy winner shares sons Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with Federline, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007. The former backup dancer, 42, was granted sole physical and legal custody of the boys in 2008 after Britney was placed under a conservatorship on the heels of her much-publicized breakdown. Over time, the former couple worked up to 50-50 custody. However, their arrangement changed once again in August 2019 to 70-30 for Federline and Britney, respectively.

“[Britney] very much remains angry that she doesn’t have the boys as much as she did in the past,” a source told Us in March.

Another insider revealed to Us exclusively that the “Toxic” singer, who has been on an indefinite work hiatus since January 2018, “told the probate investigator [in her conservatorship case] late last year she wanted to have a baby.” However, her father has “always been against Britney getting pregnant,” the insider added.

