Even after bouncing back from a public breakdown that occurred over a decade ago, Britney Spears still faces major uncertainty and private heartbreak — especially concerning her conservatorship.

Since 2008, the singer’s dad, Jamie — now in the midst of a life-threatening health crisis — has been her conservator and in control of everything, from how much money the singer, 37, can spend to where she can live and with whom.

That also means even if the songstress wanted to settle down with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, she wouldn’t be able to without her father’s blessing. “Britney can’t get married unless Jamie approves it,” an insider explains in the new issue of Us Weekly, “and Jamie is inclined not to, because it would only [create complicated] legal issues.”

In addition, the mom of Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, (with ex-husband Kevin Federline) would love to have another child, says the insider, “but she’d have to get her dad on board for that too.”

While she longs for the freedom befitting someone who’ll turn 40 in a few years, Spears does appreciate how her dad has “given her tremendous space.” The source adds: “He doesn’t live with her or micromanage her daily routine.”

