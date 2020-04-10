Back where it all began! Britney Spears returned home to Kentwood, Louisiana, to see her loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Britney has been spending the quarantine with her boyfriend and family,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She was in California with Sam [Asghari] in the beginning and then went back home to Louisiana to visit her mom [Lynne], dad [Jamie], sister Jamie Lynn and her nieces.”

While in her home state, the Grammy winner, 38, celebrated Jamie Lynn’s 29th birthday, according to the source.

“[They] have otherwise just been enjoying fun, relaxing downtime together,” the source tells Us of the Spears family. “Britney is keeping up with her workouts and listening to a lot of music and watching a lot of movies to pass the time when they are not doing family activities.”

Jamie Lynn shared a two-minute video via Instagram earlier this month of herself showing her daughters, Maddie, 11, and Ivey, 23 months, around her childhood home with their grandma Lynne, 64. The trip down memory lane saw them looking at old photos and memorabilia as well as taking a tour of Britney’s old bedroom, where she shot her infamous 1999 Rolling Stone cover.

“I think 29 will be the year that teaches me to get back to the basics of life, and to never outgrow the simple things. I’m very fortunate, but I’ve always felt fortunate, even when I didn’t have a bedroom, because I’ve always felt loved, even when it was hard to love eachother or when it was just plain hard for mom to pay the bills. So let’s all try and love eachother through these crappy times,” the Zoey 101 alum captioned the Sunday, April 5, post. “It’s been a very eventful 29 years, and I never would have guessed what life had planned for me back when I was living on Greenlaw Church Road, but guess what…. I loved playing outside and eating ice cream then, and that’s all I wanted to do today as well. So, back to the basics for this birthday, and even when things do go back to normal, I hope I never take the simple things for granted. Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes. I appreciate and love each of you. stay safe and healthy.”

Britney has been largely out of the spotlight since January 2019, when she announced an indefinite work hiatus and canceled her second Las Vegas residency, Domination. She later spent 30 days at a mental health facility while her ex-husband Kevin Federline took care of their sons, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13.

The “Toxic” singer’s relationship with her father, Jamie, 67, hit a bump in the road in August 2019 when he allegedly got into an altercation with Preston. The incident prompted Federline, 42, to get a temporary restraining order against his former father-in-law, which prohibits Jamie from seeing his grandsons for three years. Authorities later declined to charge Jamie with child abuse due to insufficient evidence.

The Spears family made headlines again in March when Jayden said on Instagram Live that his famous mom once told him she “might just quit” making music. A source later confirmed to Us that “Britney is in no rush to start recording” again and is “perfectly content” with her decision.

