Sharing her reaction. Britney Spears spoke out about Hulu’s The New York Times Presents episode about her life, titled, “Framing Britney Spears,” for the first time on Tuesday, March 30. The singer, 39, wrote a lengthy caption alongside an Instagram video of herself dancing to “Crazy” by Aerosmith.

“My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive,” the Grammy winner began. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media … and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!

She then shared her opinion on the Hulu episode, which dropped on February 5.

“I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes,” Spears wrote. “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!!”

The episode of the doc focuses on the Louisiana native, who shares sons Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, and her up and down relationship with the media. In 2019, the #FreeBritney campaign began, with the public hoping that she would be set free from the legal battle she’s in with her father, Jamie Spears, over her conservatorship. The battle continues today.

In February, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Toxic” singer’s friends and family had “mixed” reactions to the “Framing Britney Spears” episode.

“The likes of her dad and others in the conservatorship are far from happy about it, obviously, because they feel it’s another example of them being painted as money-grabbing villains when all they’re doing – so they say – is trying to help Britney run her life and stay in a safe place,” the insider told Us at the time. “But there are growing numbers of people who think it’s high time this extremely sad and confusing story was aired and it’s a positive step in the right direction.”

Since the doc debuted, many celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Miley Cyrus, Chloe Grace Moretz and more have shared their support for the pop princess.