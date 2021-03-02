Speaking out. Via his attorney, Jamie Spears shared that he hopes Britney Spears‘ conservatorship will come to an end.

“[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship,” Vivian Thoreen told CNN in an interview published on Tuesday, March 2. “Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

Thoreen previously spoke out on Good Morning America, claiming that the singer, 39, has “never asked her dad to step aside.”

However, in August 2020, Us Weekly obtained court docs in which she said she was “strongly opposed” to Jamie, 68, remaining as her conservator. Her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, later shared that Britney is “afraid of her father” and “will not perform as long as her father is in charge of her career.”

During the interview with CNN, the lawyer added that while Jamie “is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award,” he does believe that he’s always had his daughter’s best interests in mind.

“Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want,” Thoreen added. “Jamie unquestionably loves Britney, and he misses her very much. But he also respects her, and he wants to give her autonomy and space. And as I’ve said before, like any other family, there are ups and downs. So, Jamie is respectful of Britney’s space, and he is also respectful of her attorney’s request that he not contact her. But the key is Britney knows that she can contact her daddy anytime and that he will be there for her. Whether or not there’s a conservatorship, Jamie will love Britney.”

The Grammy winner’s attorney, Ingham, told CNN he “can’t comment on a pending case” when asked about the latest remarks.

Britney’s conservatorship began in 2008 and has recently made headlines due to Hulu’s Framing Britney Spears documentary.

For now, the pop star is focusing on being a mom to sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, who she only gets to see “periodically,” a source recently told Us Weekly exclusively.

“She used to have more time with them until [her ex-husband] Kevin [Federline] altered their custody arrangement after the incident with Jamie [in 2019]. Since then, the boys’ visits have been less frequent. They spend most of their time at their dad’s house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones,” the source told Us. “They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.”

The boys are “not upset” about the three-year restraining order that Federline, 42, filed in 2019 following an alleged altercation between Sean Preston and his grandfather.

The “Womanizer” songstress, who was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007, was granted 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights in September 2019.