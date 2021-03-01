Time with teenagers! Britney Spears is seeing “less” of her two sons as they grow up, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The singer, 39, currently spends time with Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, “periodically,” the insider explains. The Grammy winner, who was granted 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights in September 2019, doesn’t have them on a “set schedule.”

The source adds, “She used to have more time with them until [her ex-husband] Kevin [Federline] altered their custody arrangement after the incident with [her dad], Jamie [Spears, in 2019]. Since then, the boys’ visits have been less frequent. They spend most of their time at their dad’s house and have very few visits with their mom, especially overnight ones. … They are teenagers now and want to be with their friends, not their parents. It’s nothing against Britney; they love and idolize her, and Kevin trusts her. It’s just that they’re getting older, so when they’re not at their main home with Kevin, they’re usually out doing things with friends.”

Sean Preston and Jayden are “normal boys” who love “sports and being outdoors” — and most of all, they “just want to see their mom happy.”

The insider tells Us that the kids “are aware” of the #FreeBritney movement over their mom’s conservatorship under Jamie, 68, as well as the February New York Times documentary following her life and legal battle.

The teenagers “do not get along” with Jamie, the source shares, adding that they are “not upset … in the slightest” over the three-year restraining order their dad, 42, took out against their grandpa in August 2019 following an alleged altercation between Jamie and Sean Preston.

In a March 2020 Instagram Live video, Britney’s youngest son called the former welder “a jerk,” adding, “Yeah, he’s a pretty big dick.”

As for their grandma, Lynne Spears, the source tells Us that the boys “regularly stay in touch with her, whether it’s Britney giving her mom updates on the boys or Sean Preston and Jayden personally talking to Lynne.”

Amid their family’s ups and downs, Britney’s sons are focusing on their love of music. “They usually listen to rap and EDM, like their dad,” the insider says. “Sean Preston, in particular, is a big fan of synthesizers and likes to toy around with deejaying in his spare time.”

The pop star and Federline divorced in July 2007 after two years of marriage.

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman