Ready to role-play! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari jokingly introduced their first child together on Monday, September 27.

“Exclusive! We had a baby,” the model, 27, captioned an Instagram Story video of the Grammy winner, 39, dancing with a doll and kissing its face. “What should we name her?”

The Iran native joked that Spears and the toy looked “just like each other,” saying that it was “talented” and had “that choreography down.”

The “Baby One More Time” singer chimed in, “She’s a natural like her mama.”

The couple started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement news earlier this month. “I can’t f–king believe it,” the Mickey Mouse Club alum, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, captioned her September 12 Instagram reveal.

The proposal came three months after Spears said during a conservatorship hearing that she wanted to take the next steps in her relationship with Asghari.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” the Crossroads star said in June, which marked her first public statement about the conservatorship since it began in 2008. “I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant.”

The Princess of Pop added at the time that she “wanted to take the IUD out so [she] could start trying to have another baby,” saying, “But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children. … I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s enough. It’s enough and it makes no sense at all … I’m done.”

Two months after the hearing, the songwriter’s dad, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end his role as Britney’s conservator. A judge will rule on the case on Wednesday, September 29.

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,” Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, stated in documents obtained by Us Weekly in August.

Following the release of Hulu’s The New York Times Presents “Controlling Britney Spears” on Friday, September 24, Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement that Jamie, 69, was “never fit to serve” as her conservator.