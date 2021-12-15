Time to expand! Britney Spears teased a “new addition to the family” one month after her conservatorship was terminated.

“Guess if it’s a boy or a girl,” the singer, 40, captioned a Tuesday, December 14, Instagram video of herself feeding something a bottle with her back turned toward the camera. “Thank you again baby [Sam Asghari] !!!!”

The Iran native, 27, commented on the social media upload with shocked emojis.

Spears told her Instagram followers in November that she was “thinking about” having a third child. (The Grammy winner is already the mother of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.)

When the Princess of Pop spoke publicly about her conservatorship for the first time in June, she claimed that she was unable to “get married and have a baby” like she wanted to.

“I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” the songwriter explained in the courtroom at the time. “I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

The Missouri native, whose conservatorship was terminated in November, began dating Asghari in 2016. The couple got engaged in September. A source exclusively told Us Weekly in March that the model “would love to start a family” with his partner.

“He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father,” the insider explained at the time. “He’s a natural around little kids.”

As for Spears, the “Womanizer” singer reflected on her relationship with her sons in October, writing via Instagram that it was “so bittersweet to see them get older.” The pop star concluded, “Why can’t they just stay babies forever???? They will always be MINE.”

While celebrating both of their birthdays in September, the Crossroads star told her Instagram followers that their growth was “unfortunate,” writing, “They … want to do their own things. I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men. I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life. And if they’re reading this — which I’m pretty sure they’re not — I love you two little devils so much!!!”