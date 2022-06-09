Not a family affair? Britney Spears‘ teenage sons, Preston and Jayden, will not be there to see her marry fiancé Sam Asghari.

Ahead of the couple’s ceremony on Thursday, June 9, Kevin Federline‘s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ in a statement, “Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward.”

The pop star, 40, shares Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with Federline, 44, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2007. Spears met Asghari, 28, on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. The pair made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day in 2017.

“She motivates me more than anyone. It’s crazy how I can be humbled by a person like her,” the actor told Men’s Health in July 2018. “I’m always going to support her. She is another blessing that happened to me.”

Asghari stood by his bride’s side throughout her battle to end her 13-year conservatorship. Before she was officially freed in November 2021, the Crossroads actress announced she and Asghari were engaged. “I can’t f–king believe it,” she captioned her September 2021 Instagram reveal.

The Iran native’s manager went on to describe the at-home proposal, telling Us Weekly, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

As the twosome began their wedding planning journey, a source exclusively told Us that the ceremony might be limited to friends instead of family. “Britney can’t wait to get married and truly start her life,” the insider added in December 2021, telling Us, “As of now, there will be none of her family who is invited to wedding.”

The Grammy winner’s strained relationship with her father, Jamie Spears, was a hot topic throughout her quest to terminate her conservatorship. Jamie, 69, was removed as the conservator of his daughter’s estate in September 2021, two months before she was granted her freedom. The “Circus” performer’s conservatorship was put in place in 2008 following a series of public ups and downs, and she was unable to make major personal or financial decisions on her own without the approval of Jamie and other members of her team.

Britney has also spoken candidly about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, frequently calling out her lack of support via social media. However, Federline has seemingly championed his former spouse amid her highs and lows.

When the “Womanizer” singer announced earlier this year that she and Asghari were expecting their first child together, the backup dancer was one of the first to congratulate the couple. “He wishes her the best for a happy, healthy pregnancy and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they plan for the excitement of parenthood together,” Federline’s attorney told NBC News in April, weeks before Britney and her soon-to-be husband revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!