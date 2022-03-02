Betrayed' Britney Spears 'Will Hold Nothing Back' in Upcoming Memoir

Speaking her mind. Britney Spears plans to bare all in her upcoming book, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Britney will hold nothing back in the memoir,” the source says of the “Toxic” singer, 40, noting that the pop star also intends on writing about her fraught relationship with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Britney feels extremely betrayed by Jamie Lynn, as she has expressed publicly,” the insider explains. “She will lay out that without her, Jamie Lynn would have no career.”

The sisters’ relationship came under scrutiny last year as the “Lucky” songstress sought to end the conservatorship she’d been under for 13 years. During her headline-making testimony in June 2021, Britney said that she wanted to “sue” her family without specifying which members she meant.

Later that year, Jamie Lynn, 30, announced her plans to publish a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said. When the book debuted in January, her older sister didn’t hide her feelings about its contents.

“Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all 👏🏼📚👎🏻 !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but [you’re] f—king lying,” she wrote via Instagram after the book hit the New York Times best-seller list. “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

After the Sweet Magnolias star promoted the book on the “Call Me Daddy” podcast in January, Britney sent her a cease-and-desist letter. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain,” Matthew Rosengart, the Crossroads actress’ lawyer, wrote in the letter. “She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

Britney inked her book deal after Things I Should Have Said debuted, but the insider notes that the Grammy winner’s decision to write a tell-all had “nothing to do” with Jamie Lynn’s memoir. The former X Factor judge first hinted at her book plans in October 2021 after the Zoey 101 alum announced her own.

“I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “But I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!”

Earlier this year, Britney teased fans again with an Instagram photo of a typewriter. “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???” she captioned the January post.

Last month, Us confirmed that the Louisiana native signed a multimillion-dollar book contract with publishing house Simon & Schuster. The memoir does not yet have a title or release date.

For more on where Britney stands with Jamie Lynn, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!