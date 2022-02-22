Write on! Britney Spears has inked a deal to pen a memoir after being released from her conservatorship last year, Us Weekly confirms.

A source tells Us that the “Gimme More” singer, 41, signed a multimillion-dollar contract for her book, which will be published by Simon & Schuster. Page Six first broke the news on Monday, February 21, citing a $15 million payday for the Crossroads star.

Spears’ conservatorship put her in the public eye throughout much of 2021 after she finally spoke out about the situation in June during a bombshell courtroom testimony. At the time, the pop star revealed that she had no desire to be under a legal adult guardianship with her father, Jamie Spears, making all of her financial decisions. (Jamie, 69, had been in charge of his daughter’s estate since 2008.)

After switching legal teams and several hearings, Britney’s conservatorship ended in November.

“The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Brenda Penny said during the ruling. “The conservatorship is hereby terminated.”

With no conservator of her person or estate in charge, the Mississippi-born performer was free to express herself on social media. Along with her trademark dance routines and sharing sweet photos with fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney has recently taken aim at sister Jamie Lynn Spears on social media. Jamie Lynn’s recent memoir, Things I Should Have Said, which was released in January, fueled most of Britney’s comments.

“Congrats best seller … I’m not surprised at all 👏🏼📚👎🏻 !!! The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your f—king lying,” she wrote via Instagram after the book hit the New York Times bestseller list. “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

Jamie Lynn, 30, responded to her sister’s messages via Instagram. “It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote last month. “Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

The “Stronger” singer later sent the Zoey 101 alum a cease-and-desist letter through her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, asserting that she will “no longer be bullied” for her family’s benefit.

“We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the document read, in part. “Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

This memoir will not be Britney’s first book. The songstress previously penned Heart-to-Heart with mother Lynne Spears. The duo also made their fiction debut together with the 2001 novel A Mother’s Gift. Both were released through imprints of Random House (now known as Penguin Random House), a major competitor of her new publisher Simon & Schuster.

