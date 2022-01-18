And so it continues. As Jamie Lynn Spears promotes her new book, Things I Should Have Said, the former child star is sharing new details about her family and her complicated relationship with sister Britney Spears.

“I love my sister. I’m her biggest fan — but guess what? Sisters are sisters, or whatever, you know?” the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum said on the Tuesday, January 18, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I was born into this family. I didn’t choose this. It’s like, imagine, like, a big ship and I’m like just a little, like, dinghy riding in the waves like, trying to, like, f—ing survive, you know? And, so that was my life was like — just survive this moment.”

Things between Jamie Lynn and Britney, 40, have been publicly tense since the Grammy winner’s bombshell testimony about her conservatorship in June 2021. While the “How Could I Want More” singer has maintained that she tried to help Britney amid her mental health struggles and conservatorship battle, the “Toxic” songstress has accused her parents and siblings of exploiting her. Before Jamie Lynn’s memoir hit shelves on Tuesday, Britney was already firing back at allegations detailed in the book after her sister’s Nightline interview earlier this month.

Jamie Lynn subsequently released a statement via Instagram: “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

The back and forth didn’t stop there, with Britney shutting down Jamie Lynn’s claims that the pop star once locked her younger sibling in a room with a knife. Britney tweeted on January 15: “Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW … So please please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books!!! NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone.”

While Jaime Lynn then pleaded with Britney to call her so they could hash things out privately, the new author’s two-part interview on “Call Her Daddy” could escalate things between the sisters again as Jamie Lynn continued to open up about the alleged knife incident.

“I think people need to remember, I’m telling this story about what I experienced, no matter who that person was that pulled me in that room, you have to understand that was an experience I went through that’s really scary, and I felt really unsafe,” she said.

Britney has yet to publicly respond to Jamie Lynn’s podcast interview. Part two of the Nickelodeon alum’s interview with Alex Cooper will be released on Wednesday, January 19.

Scroll through for the biggest revelations from part one: