The back and forth continues. Britney Spears fired back at sister Jamie Lynn Spears after she claimed the “Toxic” singer once locked them in a room while holding a knife.

“Jamie Lynn … congrats babe! You’ve stooped to a whole new level of LOW,” Britney, 40, wrote via Twitter on Friday, January 14. “I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or would I ever even think to do such!!!”

The Grammy winner appeared to be referring to Jamie Lynn’s Things I Should Have Said book claims, in which she alleged that there was an incident between the sisters in which Britney became “scared” and took a knife and locked them both in a room.

The Zoey 101 alum, 30, discussed the alleged encounter during a Wednesday, January 12, appearance on Nightline while she was promoting her new memoir. Jamie Lynn claimed that Britney “didn’t feel safe” at the time, which is why she escaped into a locked room with her little sister.

“First off, I think experiencing my own panic attacks and how sometimes we can feel in those moments is important. It’s important to remember that I was a kid in that moment. I was scared,” the Sweet Magnolias star said on Wednesday. “That was an experience I had, but I also was fearful to, like, really say anything because I didn’t want to upset anybody but also was so upset that she didn’t feel safe.”

Britney, however, denied that the incident ever took place, tweeting on Friday, “The only knife I ever saw you with at home was cutting the biggest pieces of squash I ever saw in my life and it was way too big for me to cut.”

The Crossroads actress then asked her sister to “please stop with these crazy lies for the Hollywood books,” before calling Jamie Lynn out for her recent comments.

“NOW and only NOW do I know only a scum person would make up such things about someone … I’m actually very confused about you making that up because it’s honestly not like you at all!!” Britney continued.

The former Mouseketeer also addressed Jamie Lynn’s claims that she allegedly “got in [her] face” one time when the All That alum was holding daughter Ivey, now 3.

“Around the kids??? Jamie Lynn, seriously??? Come on!!!” Britney responded on Friday, seemingly claiming that the event never occurred.

The “Gimme More” songstress quipped: “Congrats on introducing your older sister to the concept of getting LOW … LOWER … LOWEST … because you win at that one, babe!!!”

Britney’s tweet is the latest in a string of comments she’s released in response to Jamie Lynn’s book tour claims over the past week.

On Wednesday, Jamie Lynn claimed during a Good Morning America interview that the “love is still there” between her and Britney despite their family’s ups and downs.

The Nickelodeon alum was also asked about Britney’s shade of Jamie Lynn’s 2017 Radio Disney Awards tribute performance.

Britney fired back with a lengthy statement on Thursday, January 13, tweeting in part, “I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs, and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!”

Jamie Lynn reacted to her sister’s remarks via Instagram, writing, “I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book is not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”

In the book, Jamie Lynn also wrote that Britney was “erratic, paranoid [and] spiraling” ahead of her 2008 conservatorship starting. Britney’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 after years of her father, Jamie Spears, and other controlling her physical, financial and career decisions.