Two sides of the story. Alexa Nikolas wasn’t exactly thrilled with what Jamie Lynn Spears had to say about their feud in leaked pages from Things I Should Have Said — and The Walking Dead alum didn’t hold back in response.

“I was pretty surprised to see her lying up a storm in there,” Nikolas, 29, who starred on Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2006, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 13. “I recently thought we were fine after she tried to use me in her Zoey 101 music video to make herself look better after I finally came out about what happened to me while on set/being left out once again during the reunion reboot ploy.”

The Mad Men alum noted that it took Spears, 30, “awhile” to reach out, adding, “I’m guessing the pressure from others made her address the issue. I declined her offer. Why now? But I was happy to get an apology finally. So I forgave her.”

Nikolas later unfollowed the singer when news of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle made headlines. The Illinois native revealed that Jamie Lynn attempted to reach out to her earlier this month, a move she found to be “super bizarre” at the time.

“I have no idea what is going on over there with her but I want absolute nothing to do with it,” Nikolas continued. “Typical move for a bully to play the victim card/gaslight others while straight up lying. I responded to her and said ‘Please do not send me anything and please stop contacting me.'”

The Criminal Minds alum also responded to the leaked pages from Jamie Lynn’s memoir that recently surfaced online.

“She never addressed anything that she mentioned in the book to me personally because she knows everything she is saying is a total lie and I would have called her out on that. One on one,” she said. “It’s sad to see someone not change after all these years. Nothing that she said in her book about me actually happened.”

Nikolas concluded her post: “I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12-year-old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her. You are way better off without her. You don’t need toxic people in your life like that and you deserve better. And that’s the truth on that. I don’t mind saying all the things I should say for free.”

The former Nickelodeon star’s claims come after social media users shared excerpts from the Netflix personality’s new book. In the leaked passages, Jamie Lynn recalled never being on the same page with Nikolas when they worked together on Zoey 101.

The Mississippi native claimed that after hearing rumors about herself, she was allegedly told that Nikolas was the one behind the comments. After Jamie Lynn took her concerns to producers, she felt as if the gossip “took on a more sinister feel.” One example was Nikolas allegedly claiming that Jamie Lynn “smelled bad,” which led the Sweet Magnolias actress to leave the set “humiliated and sad.”

With a cast shakeup in 2005, Jamie Lynn thought that her costars “realized changes could be made at any time” and some of the behavior got better. When the All That alum caught wind of extras being told she had lice, Jamie Lynn claimed she went to Britney, 40, for support.

In her memoir, the “Follow Me” performer detailed how “a very pregnant Britney” visited the set of Zoey 101 to have a conversation with Nikolas about the tension on set. According to Jamie Lynn, the cruel comment ceased after that and eventually, the Revelations alum exited the show.

Nikolas, for her part, shared in an Instagram story on Thursday that she “stand[s] with Britney” amid her struggles with her family, writing, “Just wanted to make it clear that I do. I stand with her. I hear her words loud and clear.”

Shortly after Nikolas shared her Instagram statement about her former costar, Jamie Lynn “liked” the lengthy post.

The Red State star later shared a meme of a gas lighter with the caption, “Gonna tell my kids this was Jamie Lynn Spears.” She also posted scenes of her character, Nicole, from Zoey 101, in which she says, “No tears are coming out. I cried myself dry. That’s so sad.”