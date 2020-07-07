Reunited and it feels so good! During a new episode of All That, Jamie Lynn Spears brings back the famous role of Thelma Stump, a very unhappy older woman, who doesn’t want to let the cast of Zoey 101 on set.

The cast of the Nickelodeon show Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks), Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Kristin Herrera (Dana Cruz), Chris Massey (Michael Barret), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky) and Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese) beg Thelma to let them inside.

“That’s us on the poster,” Massey, 30, says, pointing to a photo of the original cast. The bodyguard from the 2002 skit responds, “My vision may not be what it used to be, but that there is a poster of some kids and this here is a poster of some olds!”

Spears, 29, also appears as herself, joining the cast to try and get onto the set.

The reunion, filmed in November, has been a long time coming. In July 2019, Us Weekly confirmed that there have been real conversations about bringing back Zoey 101, which originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008.

“Jamie Lynn has met with Nickelodeon about a possible revival, but the talks have been very preliminary and nothing is set in stone,” an insider shared with Us. Reports claimed at the time that a possible revival would feature Zoey’s life 10 years later, living in California as a 28-year-old mother with “an edge.”

After the sitcom ended, Spears took a break from TV. In May 2020, she appeared in her first starring TV role since the show, playing Noreen Fitzgibbons in Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias.

The Zoey 101 reunion airs on All That on Nickelodeon, Saturday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET.