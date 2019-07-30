‘Zoey 101’ Cast Reunites (Without Jamie Lynn Spears!) Amid Revival Rumors

More than 10 years after Zoey 101 came to an end, the cast reunited for a fun dinner — but Zoey was missing! Creator Dan Schneider, Chris Massey, Sean Flynn, Victoria Justice, Matt Underwood, Abby Wilde, Paul Butcher, Jack Salvatore and Erin Sanders were just a few who attended the group dinner on Monday, July 29. Many of them documented the fun event on Instagram.

However, Jamie Lynn Spears was filming her new Netflix series, Sweet Magnolias, in Atlanta, so she couldn’t make the reunion. Luckily, the group sent her a video that she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 30.

“Not only did I miss the reunion, but I also missed the FaceTime, because I’m lame and fell asleep,” the singer, 28, captioned the clip. “Thank y’all for the video and hope to see y’all very soon.”

In the video, the group said, “Hi Jamie, we miss you! We wish you could be here and we hope to see you soon.” They then broke out into the theme song, “Follow Me,” which was originally performed by Spears.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed there were talks of bringing back the show, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. “Jamie Lynn has met with Nickelodeon about a possible revival, but the talks have been very preliminary and nothing is set in stone,” a source told Us at the time.

TMZ, who first reported the news of a possibly revival, revealed that the new show would follow Zoey’s life in California, 10 years later. She’d be a 28-year-old mother and would have “an edge.”

Following the report, Spears appeared interested, posting on her Instagram, “Yo, Nickelodeon, have your people call my people.”

Scroll through the photos below to see more from the reunion.